Zee Entertainment drops after Q1 PAT slumps 24% QoQ to Rs 144 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 5.07% to Rs 134.70 after the company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations dropped 23.81% to Rs 143.7 crore on 16% decline in operating revenue to Rs 1,824.8 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit from continuing operations and operating revenue each jumped 14% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 9.62% YoY to Rs 197.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA declined 16% to Rs 228 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 271.6 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 12.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 12.7% in Q1 FY25.

For Q1 FY26, advertising revenue was Rs 758.5 crore (down 17% YoY), subscription revenue was Rs 981.7 crore (down 1% YoY) and revenue from other sales & services was Rs 84.6 crore (down 64% YoY).

Domestic advertising revenue declined by 19% YoY for the quarter due to extended sports calendar, and slowdown in FMCG spending.

The company stated that increase in digital subscription revenue was offset by decline in linear subscription revenue due to fall in PayTV subscribers.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

