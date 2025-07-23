Maharashtra Scooters Q1 PAT surges over 328% YoY

Maharashtra Scooters reported a 328.09% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 35.36 crore, on a 241.54% rise in total income to Rs 29.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 28.18 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 11.77 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total expenses tanked 82.59% YoY to Rs 1.09 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expenses were at Rs 0.16 crore (down 93.25% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 0.92 crore (down 22.69% YoY) during the period under review.
Maharashtra Scooters is a manufacturing & an unregistered core investment company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, Jigs, fixtures, and die-casting components primarily for the automobiles industry, etc.
Shares of Maharashtra Scooters shed 0.36% to Rs 14,778 on the BSE.
