Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 324.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 284.25 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 324.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 323.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 284.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 323.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

