Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Rossell Techsys Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Rossell Techsys Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 540.9 at 23-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4166 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd soared 11.21% to Rs 31.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41866 shares in the past one month.

Rossell Techsys Ltd surged 11.08% to Rs 575. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5955 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd advanced 10.69% to Rs 83.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5400 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd rose 10.34% to Rs 856. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32850 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-week low

BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story