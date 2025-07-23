InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Rossell Techsys Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Rossell Techsys Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 540.9 at 23-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4166 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd soared 11.21% to Rs 31.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41866 shares in the past one month. Rossell Techsys Ltd surged 11.08% to Rs 575. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5955 shares in the past one month. Manaksia Ltd advanced 10.69% to Rs 83.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5400 shares in the past one month.