Nifty scale above 25,150; IT shares advance

Domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in early-afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues. Investors will closely monitor IPO activity, the India-US trade deal, and developments on the tariff front. The Nifty traded above 25,150 mark.

IT shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 376.80 points or 0.46% to 82,574.42. The Nifty 50 index added 111.55 points or 0.44% to 25,167.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,715 shares rose and 2,101 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.90% to 10.55. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,201 at a premium of 33.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,167.45. The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index gained 0.49% to 37,041.05. The index fell 0.76% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

LTIMindtree (up 1.50%), Infosys (up 0.74%), HCL Technologies (up 0.55%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%) and Wipro (up 0.06%) advanced. On the other hand, Mphasis (down 2.34%), Persistent Systems (down 1.23%) and Coforge (down 0.08%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 3.18% after the company reported a net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Aurionpro Solutions tumbled 6.47%. The company has reported a 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.