Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen tests 2-week high against dollar on US-Japan trade deal

Yen tests 2-week high against dollar on US-Japan trade deal

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Japanese yen tests near a two week high against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan, bolstering optimism for more agreements ahead of an impending tariff deadline. Trump said that Japan will be subject to reciprocal tariffs of 15% and will open their country to trade, including cars and trucks, rice, and certain other agricultural products. The yen hit its strongest level since July 11 near 146.77 per dollar on the trade news. Dollar index lingering around two week low also provided support for the Japanese currency. However, media reports that Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will resign as early as this month add a layer of uncertainty and limits gains in the local unit. USDJPY pair is currently quoting at 146.89, but coming off the days high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra Scooters Q1 PAT surges over 328% YoY

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 324.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story