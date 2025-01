Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 32.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.61% to Rs 1408.11 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 32.57% to Rs 186.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 275.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 1408.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1431.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1408.111431.1319.5925.57277.03400.06251.75374.32186.07275.95

