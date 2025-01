Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 111.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.19% to Rs 66.92 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears rose 111.65% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 87.19% to Rs 66.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.66.9235.759.1310.944.452.643.071.532.181.03

