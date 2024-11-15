Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 32.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.00% to Rs 24.94 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 32.82% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.00% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.9432.3913.3110.3710.186.289.655.797.695.79

