Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 18.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics rose 18.16% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 268.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 250.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.268.14250.026.635.7610.107.436.263.874.363.69

