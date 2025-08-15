Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 487.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 487.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 56.20 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 487.47% to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales56.2050.86 10 OPM %10.8933.27 -PBDT44.0715.03 193 PBT32.991.78 1753 NP22.033.75 487

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

