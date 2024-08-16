Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Halder Venture consolidated net profit rises 351.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 88.04% to Rs 16.32 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture rose 351.02% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 88.04% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.32136.45 -88 OPM %58.824.21 -PBDT6.693.25 106 PBT5.512.05 169 NP4.420.98 351

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

