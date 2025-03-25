Mahindra Finance appoints Ramganesh Iyer as COO

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that its board has approved the appointment of Ramganesh Iyer as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 10 April 2025.

Ramganesh Iyer (Ram) brings over two decades of experience in financial services, spanning management consulting and entrepreneurship. In his 12 years in management consulting, Iyer most recently served as a partner at Bain & Company, where he led multiple large-scale projects in financial services for both Indian and multinational clients, as well as fintech firms. These projects included strategy development, customer-centric transformations, data & analytics assignments, and due diligence.

Prior to this, Ramganesh has been an entrepreneur, co-founding and scaling two startups in the wealth-tech spaceFisdom and PARK Financial Advisors. Ram has published multiple reports and articles on topics like personal finance, fintech, and lending.

Ram holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad (Gold Medalist) and holds a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL), a part of the Mahindra Group, is an NBFC primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and SME financing.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.4% to Rs 917.57 crore on a 16% increase in total income to Rs 4,815.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shed 1.26% to Rs 289.25 on the BSE.

