TVS Motor's HLX series crosses 4 million sales

TVS Motor Company marked a significant milestone with the TVS HLX range crossing 4 million in global sales. Launched first in 2013 in Africa, the TVS HLX series has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives. It is now sold in 57 countries across Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The TVS HLX series has been a bellwether in easy mobility solution for personal commute, motorcycle taxi and delivery segments.

TVS HLX, with its powerful, best-in-class engine that offers great pick-up, acceleration and fuel efficiency has consistently offered great value. Regular additions and upgrade in features such as Induction hardened fork, Strong Alloy wheels, flexible turn signal lamps, extra-long seats, big carrier, telematics, tubeless tyres, and USB charger have kept the brand contemporary. Its long engine life and low maintenance cost, make the TVS HLX series a highly reliable mobility solution across terrains.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said Achieving the 4 million milestone reflects the extraordinary trust our customers have placed in TVS HLX over the years. From enabling entrepreneurs to connecting communities, the TVS HLX has earned its place as a trusted mobility partner. It is reliable, durable, superior quality product, backed by great after-sales service by our retail partners, readily available genuine parts and an extensive network of trained technicians across geographies. It has a large network of retail finance partners, enabling ease of ownership.

