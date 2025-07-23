Mahindra Holidays gains after Q1 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India added 1.79% to Rs 366.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 33.61% to Rs 7.87 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5.89 crore posted in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 7.43% YoY to Rs 701.40 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 26.29 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 87.25% increase from Rs 14.04 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
During the quarter, EBITDA grew 16.3% YoY to Rs 161.2 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 21.8%, up from 20.2% reported in Q1 FY25.
Manoj Bhat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, said, "We have delivered a strong performance this quarter. Our domestic business continues to do very well. Our standalone profit grew by 69% and our PAT margin expanded by 680 bps. Resort performance has been consistent with double-digit revenue growth and sustained occupancy of 85%+ on an expanded inventory base. We have commenced a new expansion project and are focused on achieving our aspiration of 10,000 rooms by FY30. Our strategy of selective member addition while pursuing premiumization is reflected in continued growth in average unit sales realization.
Our European operation, HCRO, has improved its performance in a weak seasonal quarter, showing resilience amidst multiple economic headwinds. Our consolidated profits were impacted by adverse currency movements largely due to the sharp movement in the Euro. Despite this, our consolidated profits up by 18% YoY."
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, India's leading company in the leisure hospitality industry, offers quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships. While Club Mahindra is the flagship brand, the other brands offered by the company are Club Mahindra Fundays and Svaastha Spa.
