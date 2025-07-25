Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony update on divestment of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia

Symphony update on divestment of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Board of Symphony at its meeting held on 25 July 2025 has reviewed and confirmed that the previously announced divestment/monetization of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia (CT) shall also extend to include the divestment/monetization of stake in Symphony AU (SAPL), Australia.

SAPL, a wholly owned subsidiary (100%) of Symphony, was incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in 2018 for the acquisition of CT. SAPL is the holding company of CT and holds 100% of CT's equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story