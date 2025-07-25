Symphony update on divestment of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia

The Board of Symphony at its meeting held on 25 July 2025 has reviewed and confirmed that the previously announced divestment/monetization of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia (CT) shall also extend to include the divestment/monetization of stake in Symphony AU (SAPL), Australia.

SAPL, a wholly owned subsidiary (100%) of Symphony, was incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in 2018 for the acquisition of CT. SAPL is the holding company of CT and holds 100% of CT's equity shares.

