Tata Consultancy Services partners with ICICI Securities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with ICICI Securities to modernize its industry leading retail trading and brokerage platform. Through this collaboration, TCS aims to deliver a scalable, high performance trading solution for ICICI Securities customers, driving innovation in India's capital markets.

As part of this initiative, TCS will deploy the Trading solution of TCS BaNCS, a market leader in the Indian brokerage segment. By leveraging the securities trading solution of TCS BaNCS, ICICI Securities will improve the agility of its platform and provide customers with an intuitive, state-of-the-art trading and wealth creation experience tailored to evolving market demands. This collaboration will also enhance ICICI Securities key brokerage functions including order management, connectivity to major exchanges like BSE, NSE, and MCX, online risk management, clearing and settlement, corporate actions, customer management, and contracting.

