IEX slides after APTEL defers hearing on power market coupling

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) slumped 7.76% to end at Rs 138.45 after the Electricity Apellette Tribunal (APTEL) asked the company to file an affidavit by January 19 on amendments sought to the coupling norms.

The tribunal was hearing IEXs plea seeking the withdrawal of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commissions (CERC) July 2025 direction on day-ahead market (DAM) coupling.

Market coupling is an economic model used in energy markets to create a single, uniform price for electricity across different trading platforms or exchanges, diluting IEX's dominant position.

At the scheduled hearing on 9 January 2026, APTEL concluded proceedings for the day and deferred further hearing in the market coupling case to Monday, 19 January 2026.

Ahead of the hearing, CERC issued a circular clarifying that its July 2025 communication should be treated as a direction rather than an order. In its petition, IEX has argued that the CERC direction is arbitrary, violates principles of natural justice, and would result in a loss of market share without delivering any tangible benefits. During an earlier hearing on 28 November, IEX had cited a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report alleging that certain CERC officials had indulged in insider trading. Meanwhile, the company clarified that media reports on the market coupling issue were based on a routine hearing before APTEL and that no fresh order had been passed. IEX further stated that the stock price movement was market-driven and that all developments, including CERCs corrigendum to its earlier direction, had already been disclosed to the exchanges.