Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from CRISIL and India Ratings

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from CRISIL and India Ratings

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to the credit facilities availed by the company:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 10,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Subordinated debt (Rs 1,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Commercial paper (Rs 10,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Further, the company has received credit ratings of IND A1+ for commercial paper of Rs 15,000 crore from India Ratings & Research.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Carysil edges higher after ICRA affirms ratings with 'stable' outlook

Infomerics Rating reaffirms 'AAA' rating on credit facitilies of RITES

CRISIL reaffirms ratings of Coromandel Intl; maintains 'stable' outlook

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

Krsnaa Diagnostics gains after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'A'

CRISIL upgrades rating of Tata Power's LT rating to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

IREDA Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 337 cr

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit declines 96.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 75.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story