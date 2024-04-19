Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 75.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 236.58 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 75.48% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 236.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.77% to Rs 21.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 818.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

236.58213.77818.11644.494.874.464.662.939.598.7727.7117.547.466.1320.4612.1211.816.7321.8317.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News