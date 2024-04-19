Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 75.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 75.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 236.58 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 75.48% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 236.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.77% to Rs 21.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 818.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales236.58213.77 11 818.11644.49 27 OPM %4.874.46 -4.662.93 - PBDT9.598.77 9 27.7117.54 58 PBT7.466.13 22 20.4612.12 69 NP11.816.73 75 21.8317.22 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 83.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 63.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 42.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 132.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jio Financial Services standalone net profit rises 237.65% in the March 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 33.03% in the March 2024 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 43.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story