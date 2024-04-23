Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reports fraud in one of its branches in North East

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services reports fraud in one of its branches in North East

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defers Q4 results announcement to a later date

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that during the end of 4th quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2024, a fraud was detected at one of Company's branches in the North East. In respect of retail vehicle loans disbursed by the Company the fraud involved forgery of KYC documents leading to embezzlement of Company funds. The investigations in the matter are at an advanced stage. The Company estimates that the financial impact of this fraud is unlikely to exceed Rs.150 crore. Investigations are underway, and necessary corrective actions have been identified and are at various stages of implementation, including arrest of few persons involved.

In view of this development, the agenda matters pertaining to approval of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024, recommendation of dividend, AGM and related matters, which were to be considered at the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 23 April 2024, are being deferred to a later date, which shall be intimated in due course. The Audit Committee and the Board Meeting scheduled on 23 April, 2024 will consider all other matters scheduled to be discussed at the respective meetings, including increase in aggregate borrowing limits and fund raise via issue of Non-convertible debentures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Audit and Accounts Department Celebrates Audit Week in Mumbai by 12 Offices of the CAG Audit Community

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1009 cr

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 405 cr

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

Mahindra Finance disbursements climb 13% YoY in Feb'24

RIL, Rallis India, Redtape, Inox Wind to be watched

GIFT Nifty indicates subdued opening

Nibe CFO, Hemant Dilip resgins

Adroit Infotech wins order of Rs 2 cr

Gujarat Toolroom completes another segment of on-going contract with RIL

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story