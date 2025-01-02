Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3207.1, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.75% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 29.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3207.1, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 5.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23139.55, up 2.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3218.25, up 3.94% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 93.75% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 29.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

