Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's share of global trade in textiles and apparel stands at 3.9%

India's share of global trade in textiles and apparel stands at 3.9%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is the 6th largest exporter of Textiles & Apparel in the world in 2023. The share of textile and apparel (T&A) including handicrafts in Indias total exports stands at a significant 8.21% in 2023-24. Our country has a share of 3.9% of the global trade in textiles and apparel.

Major textile and apparel export destinations for India are USA and EU and with around 47% share in total textile and apparel exports. India is a major textile and apparel exporting country and enjoys trade surplus. Bulk of import takes place for re-export or for industry requirement of raw material.

The overall export of Textiles & Apparel (incl. handicrafts) marked a growth of 7% during April-October period of FY 2024-25 ($ 21,358 Mn) compared to same period of FY 2023-24 ($ 20,007 Mn).

Ready Made Garments (RMG) category with export of $ 8,733 Mn has the largest share (41%) in the total exports ($ 21,358 Mn) during the period of April-October of FY 2024-25, followed by Cotton Textiles (33%, $ 7,082 Mn), Man- Made Textiles (15%, $ 3,105 Mn).

Growth of exports is observed in all principal commodities during the period of April-October of FY 2024-25 compared to corresponding period of FY 2023-24, except wool and handloom which decline by 19% and 6% respectively.

Import of textiles and apparel products by India during FY 2023-24 ($ 8,946 Mn) has decreased by approximately 15% in comparison to FY 2022-23 ($10,481 Mn).

The overall import of Textiles & Apparel (incl. handicrafts) decline 1% during April-October period of FY 2024-25 ($ 5,425 Mn) compared to same period of FY 2023-24 ($ 5,464 Mn).

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At day's high, Sensex jumps 1,000 pts to 79,500; Nifty reclaims 24,000

Nitrate in groundwater threatens public health in 440 districts: Report

LIVE news: Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court

Personal loan EMI calculator is equal to smart borrowing decisions

Sensex soars 1,000 pts; Nifty tops 24k; What's boosting stock market today?

Man-made Textiles category with import of $1859 Mn has the largest share (34%) in the total imports ($ 5,425 Mn) during the period of April-October of FY 2024-25, as there is demand supply gap in this sector.

Growth of imports is observed majorly in Cotton Textiles mainly on account of import of long staple cotton fiber and such trends of import indicates towards an increase in production capacity of the country amidst rising consumption and self reliance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ugro Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

United Breweries Ltd spurts 1.35%, up for five straight sessions

Sunita Tools hits the roof after arm secures major defence order

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Interest rate on Floating Rate Savings Bond shall be 8.05% for next six months says RBI

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story