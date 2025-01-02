Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11747.3, up 4.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 29.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23139.55, up 2.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11812.2, up 4.92% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 29.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

