United Breweries Ltd spurts 1.35%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2120.65, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.52% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2120.65, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 24053.900390625. The Sensex is at 79556.09, up 1.34%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 8.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57017.65, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2116.6, up 1.01% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 16.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.52% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 117.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

