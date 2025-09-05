Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5359, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% slide in NIFTY and a 2.7% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5359, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24638.5. The Sensex is at 80340.87, down 0.47%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 19.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25994.85, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.53 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5329.5, up 0.43% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 6.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% slide in NIFTY and a 2.7% slide in the Nifty Auto index.