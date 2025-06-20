Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Metal stocks rebound after three-day losing streak.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 633.07 points or 0.77% to 81,995.19. The Nifty 50 index jumped 192.85 points or 0.78% to 24,986.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,397 shares rose and 1,360 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.15% to 13.52. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,085, at a premium of 98.9 points as compared with the spot at 24,986.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 139.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 123.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.22% to 9,151. The index slipped 2.21% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
JSW Steel (up 1.93%), Welspun Corp (up 1.79%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.76%), Vedanta (up 1.57%) and Hindalco Industries (up 1.54%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.41%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.37%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.22%), NMDC (up 1.21%) and Tata Steel (up 1.15%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Dilip Buildcon rose 0.97%. The company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoI) worth Rs 1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL).
Uno Minda added 2.13% after the companys board has approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra for Rs 210 crore.
