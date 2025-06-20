HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1956.2, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 8.68% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1956.2, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 25020.85. The Sensex is at 82167.38, up 0.99%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 1.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55577.45, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1961.7, up 1.14% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.47% gain in NIFTY and a 8.68% gain in the Nifty Bank index.