Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee edged up today as firm local equities boosted the currency after it tested a three-month low against the US dollar in last session. The US dollar index is witnessing choppy moves as it holds around 98.30 mark. INR started the session on a firm note and currently trades at 86.61 per US dollar, up 12 paise on the day. Meanwhile, global geopolitical scenario remains uncertain but the Crude oil prices are mostly holding in a range this week following a freak spike to six-month high. This is capping weakness in INR. NIFTY50 index also spiked today, hitting one-week high above 25000 mark and offered good support to INR. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are currently quoting at 86.64, down 0.15% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story