Bosch Ltd spurts 0.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 40555, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% drop in NIFTY and a 8.9% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40555, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24635.45. The Sensex is at 80821.07, down 0.45%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23655.85, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32541 shares today, compared to the daily average of 58693 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40715, up 0.54% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 19.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% drop in NIFTY and a 8.9% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 59.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

