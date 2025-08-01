Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 805.17 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 12.44% to Rs 205.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 805.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 814.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.805.17814.6531.2028.30294.50265.81278.98249.40205.01182.33

