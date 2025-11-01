Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sells 2.20 lakh units

In October 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 220,894 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume.


Oct-25

Oct-24

% Change

Domestic sales

1,89,590

1,73,266

9.4

Exports

31,304

33,168

-5.6

Total Sales

2,20,894

2,06,434

7.0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

