Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 9.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maithon Power rose 9.57% to Rs 99.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 729.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 903.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.87% to Rs 346.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 448.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 2954.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3360.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

