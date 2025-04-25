Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 4673.95 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 19.35% to Rs 534.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 662.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 4673.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4347.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.41% to Rs 1916.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2407.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 18072.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16968.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4673.954347.72 8 18072.2216968.42 7 OPM %28.9835.35 -29.5532.46 - PBDT716.84939.79 -24 2727.503428.55 -20 PBT718.53888.16 -19 2580.683231.80 -20 NP534.18662.37 -19 1916.412407.88 -20

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

