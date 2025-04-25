SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 4673.95 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 19.35% to Rs 534.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 662.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 4673.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4347.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.41% to Rs 1916.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2407.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 18072.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16968.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
