Kretto Syscon reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.29 crore

Net loss of Kretto Syscon reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1552.00% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.290 0 10.970 0 OPM %-98.250 -44.300 - PBDT-1.840.26 PL 5.590.34 1544 PBT-1.840.26 PL 5.580.34 1541 NP-1.360.17 PL 4.130.25 1552

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

