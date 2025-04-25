Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 15025.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 136.63 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 15025.00% to Rs 30.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 136.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.136.63130.9033.9938.4248.2052.6841.7345.4430.250.20

