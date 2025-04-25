Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 15025.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 136.63 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 15025.00% to Rs 30.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 136.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.63130.90 4 OPM %33.9938.42 -PBDT48.2052.68 -9 PBT41.7345.44 -8 NP30.250.20 15025
