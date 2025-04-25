Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 14.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.86% to Rs 166.51 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 14.55% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 166.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.71% to Rs 130.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 629.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 577.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
