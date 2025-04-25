Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Markets Advisory reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of New Markets Advisory reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.01 1600 0.210.01 2000 OPM %76.47-300.00 -9.52-1500.00 - PBDT0.13-0.03 LP 0.02-0.13 LP PBT0.13-0.03 LP 0.02-0.13 LP NP0.13-0.03 LP 0.02-0.13 LP

