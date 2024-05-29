Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maitreya Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maitreya Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 12.32 crore

Net loss of Maitreya Medicare reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.12% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 48.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.3211.39 8 48.7039.38 24 OPM %-7.5530.11 -12.3218.41 - PBDT-1.033.60 PL 5.437.25 -25 PBT-1.363.28 PL 4.155.96 -30 NP-1.072.30 PL 2.974.25 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Maitreya Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maitreya Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Healthcare stocks slide

Shilpa Medicare announces launch of PEMRYDI RTU

Zuari Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maitreya Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar Index Adds Strength On Hawkish Fed Views; US PCE Eyed

Tiger Logistics upgrades its freight booking and management platform 'FreightJar'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story