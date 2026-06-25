Majestic Auto has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, Ajay Kumar, citing personal reasons.

The company stated that its board of directors accepted Kumar's resignation on 8 June 2026. He was subsequently relieved from his duties with effect from the close of business hours on 24 June 2026.

Majestic Auto is engaged in the business of providing facility management and rental services.

On the financial front, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of Rs 7.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 76.66% to Rs 3.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter, as against Rs 14.87 crore recorded in the quarter ended March 2025.