Majestic Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales decline 80.28% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 80.28% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.4017.24 -80 OPM %-43.8258.87 -PBDT8.80-0.04 LP PBT7.29-2.46 LP NP5.45-3.02 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

