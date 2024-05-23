Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 27.81 crore

Net Loss of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 104.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.8129.45 -6 104.39101.28 3 OPM %3.096.04 -1.013.20 - PBDT0.771.66 -54 0.633.40 -81 PBT-0.380.52 PL -3.92-0.84 -367 NP-1.29-0.28 -361 -6.26-4.75 -32

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

