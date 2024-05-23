Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 66.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Brady &amp; Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 66.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 67.31% to Rs 26.00 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 66.89% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.31% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.53% to Rs 8.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 75.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.0015.54 67 75.2160.37 25 OPM %14.5814.54 -16.3512.21 - PBDT3.692.30 60 12.147.47 63 PBT3.512.13 65 11.516.89 67 NP2.521.51 67 8.415.05 67

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

