Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagar Systech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sagar Systech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -0.24 crore

Net loss of Sagar Systech reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.240 0 -0.240 0 OPM %116.670 -170.830 - PBDT-0.270.52 PL -0.420.46 PL PBT-0.270.52 PL -0.420.46 PL NP-0.270.52 PL -0.420.46 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sagar Systech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sagar Soya Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sagar Soya Products standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 85.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) receives A+ accreditation from NAAC

JSW Infrastructure signs MoU with A.P. MLER CAPITAL

Utilties stocks slide

Healthcare shares fall

Metal shares fall

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story