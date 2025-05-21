Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 27.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 137.07 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 27.39% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 137.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.86% to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 509.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

137.07117.71509.15432.498.347.638.438.055.083.8616.4014.432.871.888.076.592.001.576.055.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News