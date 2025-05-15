Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 207.89 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 0.59% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 207.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.92% to Rs 15.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 781.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 739.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

