Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 549.13 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 11.60% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 549.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 499.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.93% to Rs 91.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 1710.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1572.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

