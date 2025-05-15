Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the March 2025 quarter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 949.48 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 15.48% to Rs 145.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 949.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 861.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.35% to Rs 659.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 552.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 3917.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3484.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales949.48861.73 10 3917.993484.18 12 OPM %23.8522.99 -26.3425.74 - PBDT239.47205.34 17 1058.43889.83 19 PBT193.03164.60 17 887.39751.51 18 NP145.69126.16 15 659.58552.63 19

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

