LMW consolidated net profit declines 27.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.21% to Rs 803.63 crore

Net profit of LMW declined 27.52% to Rs 47.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.21% to Rs 803.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 970.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.54% to Rs 102.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.86% to Rs 3012.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4695.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

