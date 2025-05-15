Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 167.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 167.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 329.75 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 167.06% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 329.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.46% to Rs 37.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 1251.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1266.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales329.75295.47 12 1251.681266.94 -1 OPM %9.005.27 -7.077.28 - PBDT24.8211.40 118 70.3274.95 -6 PBT18.195.41 236 45.5450.82 -10 NP13.545.07 167 37.2954.41 -31

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

